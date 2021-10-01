Check out all of LEGO’s new October 2021 sets: Super Mario Question Block, Stratocaster, more

We’re now into the final three months of 2021, and October will be delivering quite a few notable new LEGO sets. While not quite as packed as some of the other fall waves, there’s still a collection of eye-catching creations on tap. Ranging from the latest in Nintendo and LEGO Ideas to this year’s Creator Winter Village set, you’ll want to head below for all of the new sets released in October.

Ranging from the latest from LEGO Ideas and new collaborations with Nintendo to some of the year’s largest creations and more, you can check out the entire collection right here, or continue reading as we break down the best of what’s now available from LEGO.

Nintendo

Kicking things off for October, the most notable creations for many will certainly fall to the latest release from the ongoing Nintendo and LEGO collaboration. Delivering the largest Super Mario set of the year, the new Question Block stands over 7 inches tall and is comprised of 2,064 pieces.

Though its display-worthiness doesn’t end there. Inside of the LEGO Question Block is packed with some callbacks to Super Mario 64. Inside, there are little vignettes that pop out of various compartments in order to deliver recreations of levels from the game. Ranging from Peach’s Castle to the iconic Bob-omb Battlefield, Cool, Cool Mountain, and more, those inclusions give Nintendo fans some added action to assemble.

The LEGO Mario Question Block is now available for $169.99 and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Or just go pick this one up now and assemble it for yourself to avoid any of the Easter eggs.

Ideas

As fans wait for the Home Alone House to debut closer to the holiday season, October is in fact seeing the unveil of the latest set from LEGO Ideas in the meantime. Delivering a music icon in brick-built form, the new Fender Stratocaster guitar comes from a fan-voted contest.

The 1,047-piece build stands over 14 inches tall and includes pieces to interchange the body between red and black designs. An included amp rounds out the package alongside a guitar stand and plenty of authentic details. As a LEGO Shop exclusive, this one enters at $99.99 and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage.

And speaking of LEGO Ideas, October is also seeing the launch of the 974-piece loft from Queer Eye. The set debuts at a $99.99 price tag, and you can read up on all of the inclusions in our launch coverage for additional details.

DC Superheroes

Over on the DC side of things, October is seeing the debut of a new minifigure-scale Batman Tumbler. It’s not the UCS-style version of the iconic Batman vehicle that’ll be arriving later on in the year, but still every bit as exciting for fans of the Caped Crusader.

Assembling the ride out of Batman’s garage from the Dark Knight trilogy, this 422-piece Tumbler packs in all of the staples you’d expect from the unique design. There’s also Batman himself included alongside a new version of Scarecrow. Dive into our launch coverage for all of the details, and then go score this one for yourself at $39.99.

The Batman action also continues with a new addition to the buildable helmet lineup. Assembling the hero’s cowl from the classic Batman TV series, the 372-piece creation comes with a display stand and plaque for some added displayability. It enters with a $59.99 price tag.

Marvel

Earlier this summer, we saw the launch of the LEGO Infinity Saga collection with a series of sets that recreated iconic moments from throughout the MCU. Now for October, there’s one set set which completes the collection. The $39.99 Sanctuary II isn’t the largest build of the wave, but clocks in with a unique build and 322 pieces. Not to mention, three new minifigures of Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Thanos.

Winter Village

Arguably one of the year’s most anticipated creations is now available for purchase with the arrival of October, as 2021’s annual LEGO Winter Village set is here. Santa’s Visit assembles a snow-covered home that is decked with festive decor inside and out. There’s four included minifigures including jolly old Saint Nicholas himself at the $99.99 price tag. Just make sure to go scope out the details right here.

And if the festive action from the Winter Village set wasn’t enough, October is seeing the release of a fitting add-on kit. The new 343-piece Santa’s Sleigh arrives with four of the hard-to-find reindeer alongside a slick version of the gift-giver’s signature ride. Though you can get a closer look at the full build in our announcement coverage. It enters with a $36.99 price tag and pairs perfectly with the Santa’s Arrival set.

Disney

Alongside all of the new LEGO sets on tap today, October is also marking Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary. As we previously reported, the LEGO Group will be getting in on the action with a celebratory recreation of a landmark from the park.

While we’ve seen a more massive version, the new Mini Disney Castle arrives with 567 pieces. Delivering a design that’s almost out of the Architecture theme, the set has plenty of details despite its smaller size. There’s also a tuxedo-clad Mickey Mouse minifigure which was formerly an exclusive to the Disney Train and Station. It clocks in at $34.99, and like all of the other new LEGO sets for October, is now available for purchase.

Technic

While there isn’t too much from the LEGO Technic theme this October, the new sets to continue over to a pretty neat addition to the lineup. The Ford F-150 Raptor sports a slick orange color scheme and stacks up to 1,379 pieces. At the $99.99 price point, this brick-built vehicle measures over 16-inches long and comes with some massive tires to complete the off-road look.

Creator

The LEGO Creator theme is also continuing with the vehicle focus, this time going old school with a retro Pickup Truck. This 1,677-piece model is the latest Creator vehicle and arrives with a detailed engine, opening doors, and railings on the back. It is now available for $129.99, and our launch coverage gives you a closer look.

City Stuntz

And to round out all of the new LEGO sets for October, the latest City collection is hitting store shelves. Packed with adrenaline-pumping action of various tricks, the fittingly-named City Stuntz lineup spans ten different creations. You can get a look at all of them laid out before, or just get the full scoop in our previous coverage.

Stunt Show Arena: $99.99 | 668 pieces

| 668 pieces Stunt Show Truck: $69.99 | 420 pieces

| 420 pieces Stunt Park: $39.99 | 170 pieces

| 170 pieces Stunt Competition: $29.99 | 73 pieces

| 73 pieces Wheelie Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 14 pieces

| 14 pieces Rocket Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 14 pieces

| 14 pieces Selfie Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 14 pieces

| 14 pieces Fire Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 11 pieces

| 11 pieces Chicken Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 10 pieces

| 10 pieces Demolition Stunt Bike: $7.99 | 12 pieces

Which of the new creations will you be looking to pick up this month? Let us know in the comment below or over on Twitter.

Or if you’re already excited about what 2022 has in store for the LEGO world, which out some of our coverage below.

