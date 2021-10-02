Just $13 Prime shipped and this 10-in-1 wood axe multi-tool is yours (1-year low, 27% off)

Amazon is offering the Kikkerland 10-in-1 Wood Axe Multi-Tool for $13.20 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. That’s 27% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. It doesn’t matter if you want to chop wood to simply tackle a range of household repairs, this capable multi-tool is here to help. It functions as a hammer, axe, pocket knife, and much more. With a total of 10 functions in store, you’ll be able to knock a wide range of projects. When not in use, all tools can be locked securely in place.

Unless you’re completely smitten by the unit above, you could tackle many of the same things with Whetstone’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at under $8 Prime shipped. It also wields 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and the list goes on.

Keep the ball rolling when you peruse our DIY and outdoor tools guide. Recent and notable additions there include DEWALT’s popular 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set at $15, this CRAFTSMAN 5-drawer steel rolling tool cabinet for $229, and even Metabo’s 10-inch sliding miter saw at $299. You cal also snag six Amazon Basics trigger clamps at $16 in addition to a couple of LED headlamps at $4.50 each.

Kikkerland 10-in-1 Wood Axe Multi-Tool features:

10-in-1 multi-tool

Beech wood handle

Tools lock when fully extended

Close a tool fully to open another

