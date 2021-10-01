Upgrade to a high-pressure dual shower head at $23 Prime shipped (20% off)

Interlink Products (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the AquaDance High-Pressure Dual Shower Head for $23.03 Prime shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves roughly $6 off the typical rate and is within pennies of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’d like to modernize your bathroom, this dual shower head kit is an affordable and easy-to-achieve solution. You’ll get a fixed unit alongside a handheld head, both of which can be used individually or at the same time. A 5-foot stainless steel hose is also included and will make it a cinch to reach just about anywhere in your shower. This unit “installs in minutes with just three hand-tighten connections.”

Alternatively, you could streamline your bathroom with a Better Living 2-Chamber Shower Dispenser at $17 Prime shipped. It’s made with shampoo and body wash in mind, with an individual pump for both. It is mounted using 2-way adhesive tape, making it a versatile and damage-fee solution that’ll work just about anywhere.

AquaDance High-Pressure Dual Shower Head features:

Use shower heads separately or both together for your choice of 30-Settings

Oversized 4″ Chrome Face 6-Setting Shower Head and Oversized 4.15″ Chrome Face 6-Setting Handshower

6 Full Settings: Power Rain, Pulsating Massage, Power Mist, Rain/Massage, Rain/Mist, Water Saving Pause Mode

