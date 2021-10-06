Bring GoPro HERO9 Black and its 5K recording on winter adventures at $380 (Save $70)

Woot is now offering GoPro HERO9 Black Action Camera for $379.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Normally fetching $450, you’re looking at the second-best price to date that beats the competing Amazon price cut by $20. While not the all-new HERO10, the GoPro HERO9 Black delivers many of the same features as its more recent counterpart at a more affordable price tag. Its 5K recording capabilities are supplemented by HyperSmooth 3.0 technology for less shaky footage and a front-facing screen lets you monitor vlogging content in real time. Not to mention, it can double as a webcam, as well. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who can live without GoPro’s latest and greatest, will want to consider the previous-generation HERO8 Black at $300 instead for a great way to pocket even more cash. You’ll still be able to take advantage of the rugged design, but will step down to 4K recording while also ditching the front-facing screen found above. There’s still webcam functionality here, just without some of the higher-end capabilities noted above.

Last month, we took a hands-on look at the all-new GoPro HERO10 Black, which debuted as the brand’s latest action camera. Arriving with plenty of refinements to the already great package delivered by the lead deal, those who can benefit from the cutting-edge recording features will want to see what the HERO10 Black brings to the table in our review.

GoPro HERO9 Black features:

More power. More clarity. More stability. The groundbreaking HERO9 Black sports a beastly 23.6MP sensor for ridiculous 5K video and stunning 20MP photos. A dazzling new front display delivers a live preview for easy framing, while a large rear touch screen with touch zoom provides fast, intuitive control. HERO9 Black boasts a powerful new feature suite, including HindSight, and supports live streaming and Webcam mode as well.

