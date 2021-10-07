How to score a Nintendo Switch OLED console on launch day: Where and when to buy

Happy Nintendo Switch OLED launch day! After years of rumors surrounding a 4K Nintendo Switch console, Nintendo took just about everyone by surprise when it unveiled the new Switch OLED model back at the beginning of July. While some folks already managed to secure one when pre-orders kicked off about a month later, we are expecting some listings to go in and out of stock for the rest of us today. Head below for some quick links and more details on Nintendo Switch OLED launch day.

You’ll find some handy quick links (along with some alternate options) to all of the major retailers where you will hopefully be able to buy the new Nintendo Switch OLED model on launch day. While some of the listings might not be live or in-stock just yet, be sure to bookmark this page and follow our Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute updates on live listings throughout the day.

The new Nintendo Switch OLED console features a 7-inch OLED screen, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and “enhanced audio,” according to Nintendo. It carries $350 MSRP, some $50 more than the MSRP on the standard model, and is the latest release in Nintendo’s current-generation lineup of gaming hardware. You can learn more in our launch coverage right here.

While we are talking Nintendo, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online program and matching wireless controllers. You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the latest Nintendo Direct for a closer look at all of the upcoming games to play on your new Nintendo Switch OLED.

Here are more details from Nintendo:

The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio. Feast your eyes on vivid colors and crisp contrast when you play on-the-go. See the difference the vibrant screen makes, whether you’re racing at top speed or squaring off against enemies. Flip out the sturdy stand for easy viewing in Tabletop mode. Adjust the stand to find the optimal viewing angle—perfect for a quick multiplayer game with a buddy.

