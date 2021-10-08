elago’s iPhone 13 Carbon Fiber Armor Case hits all-time low at under $9 (Reg. $13) + more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
Reg. $13+ $9

The official elago Among storefront is now offering its new Carbon Fiber Armor Case for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max at $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the new 20% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $13 and currently marked down to $11, this is the lowest price we have tracked since release and slightly below the $10 launch discount we saw. The elago Armor Case features the brand’s most protective design while still offering up a sleek option that’s a “perfect fit for your EDC.” Its 13mm thick and features reinforced corner protection as well as raised lips to protect the display and camera array. Learn even more about the elago iPhone 13 Armor Case and the rest of the 2021 lineup in our launch coverage. Then head below for more discounts. 

A great add-on for any new iPhone 13 case is a nice package of screen protectors. While you’ll find a number of options listed in our growing iPhone 13 case and accessory roundup, there are several options on Amazon starting from just over $5 Prime shipped right here

But while we are talking elago iPhone 13 cases, you’ll want to head over to its official Amazon storefront where you’ll find 5%, 10%, and 20% on-page coupons waiting on most of the latest models. Many of which are now at the lowest prices we can find and you can get even more details on them right here

We are also tracking a solid price drop on elago’s iPhone 13-ready MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at a low of $17 alongside our roundup of the best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 12 and Apple’s latest. 

More on the elago Carbon Fiber Armor Case for iPhone 13:

  • UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!
  • THE NEW ARMOR CASE IS elago’s new breakthrough case into the Every Day Carry lifestyle! We created a case that was SLIM, but DID NOT SACRIFICE ANY PROTECTION. Add this SLEEK new case to your EDC!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
elago

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Add two aluminum USB-C to USB-A adapters to your bag at...
Add Ninja’s Cold Press Juicer to your setup at th...
Save up to 40% on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushe...
Breville’s grinder-equipped brushed steel coffee ...
Blue’s popular Snowball USB streaming, podcast, m...
Smartphone Accessories: Spigen 100W GaN II USB-C Charge...
Bring HomeKit to the front door with August’s lat...
Score a 2021 Insignia 55-inch AirPlay 2 Smart 4K TV for...
Show More Comments

Related

Now Live!

New elago iPhone 13 cases now live with launch deals from $7.50: Silicone, MagSafe, more

From $7.50 Learn More

All of the Best iPhone 13 cases available for purchase [Updated]

Reg. $15

elago’s combo silicone AirPods Pro and AirTag case drops down to $13 Prime shipped

$13 Learn More
Now Live!

Spigen’s new iPhone 13 cases and screen protectors launch with early discounts from $14

From $14 Learn More

Tested: A closer look at Spigen’s iPhone 13 MagSafe-ready Armor Case with Air Cushion

Reg. $110+

Pad & Quill’s new iPhone 13 leather wallet cases hit all-time lows from $68 shipped (Reg. $110+)

$68+ Learn More

Speck’s iPhone 13 case lineup lands with MagSafe, transparent ombre designs, more

Best of 9to5Toys: Latest 2021 iPad mini $460, 9th Gen. iPad $299, 30% off MagSafe bundles, more

Learn More