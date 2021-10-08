elago’s iPhone 13 Carbon Fiber Armor Case hits all-time low at under $9 (Reg. $13) + more

The official elago Among storefront is now offering its new Carbon Fiber Armor Case for iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max at $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the new 20% on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly $13 and currently marked down to $11, this is the lowest price we have tracked since release and slightly below the $10 launch discount we saw. The elago Armor Case features the brand’s most protective design while still offering up a sleek option that’s a “perfect fit for your EDC.” Its 13mm thick and features reinforced corner protection as well as raised lips to protect the display and camera array. Learn even more about the elago iPhone 13 Armor Case and the rest of the 2021 lineup in our launch coverage. Then head below for more discounts.

A great add-on for any new iPhone 13 case is a nice package of screen protectors. While you’ll find a number of options listed in our growing iPhone 13 case and accessory roundup, there are several options on Amazon starting from just over $5 Prime shipped right here.

But while we are talking elago iPhone 13 cases, you’ll want to head over to its official Amazon storefront where you’ll find 5%, 10%, and 20% on-page coupons waiting on most of the latest models. Many of which are now at the lowest prices we can find and you can get even more details on them right here.

We are also tracking a solid price drop on elago’s iPhone 13-ready MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at a low of $17 alongside our roundup of the best MagSafe chargers for iPhone 12 and Apple’s latest.

More on the elago Carbon Fiber Armor Case for iPhone 13:

UNLIKE OTHER GENERIC CASES THAT are mass produced, all of our cases are designed IN HOUSE FROM SCRATCH. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that WILL FIT PERFECTLY, HELP PROTECT FROM DROPS, AND LOOKS GREAT – SAVING YOU TIME AND MONEY!

THE NEW ARMOR CASE IS elago’s new breakthrough case into the Every Day Carry lifestyle! We created a case that was SLIM, but DID NOT SACRIFICE ANY PROTECTION. Add this SLEEK new case to your EDC!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!