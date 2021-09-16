New elago iPhone 13 cases now live with launch deals from $7.50: Silicone, MagSafe, more

It’s time for the new elago iPhone 13 case lineup, and some nice launch discounts as well. elago – one of our favorite budget-friendly Apple gear accessory makers – has now unleashed its latest lineup of cases for Apple’s new iPhone 13 with a series of mainstays like its popular silicone options, some MagSafe-ready covers, and even some made with real stones in the paint job. Head below for a closer look at the new elago iPhone 13 case lineup alongside some early discounts.

New elago iPhone 13 case lineup

The new elago iPhone 13 case lineup spans its entire lineup of case designs from new MagSafe silicone options in multiple colors, and even the Pebble Case that features a special coating mixed with real stone.

The new cases are now available directly on the brand’s Amazon storefront as well as the official site. But you’ll want to make sure you double check the Amazon listings here, as many of the cases are available for even less there with solid 10% on-page coupons ready and waiting, all of which are reflected in the prices mentioned below:

elago Armor Case from $10

THE NEW ARMOR CASE IS elago’s new breakthrough case into the Every Day Carry lifestyle! We created a case that was SLIM, but DID NOT SACRIFICE ANY PROTECTION. Add this SLEEK new case to your EDC!

elago MagSafe Silicone Case from $20

THE PERFECT MAGNETIC CASE FOR your phone compatible with MagSafe! STRONG MAGNETS were designed into the inner part of the case to ensure your phone latches on to the charger and PREVENTS FALLING.

elago Silicone Case from $14

elago’s silicone cases have been TOP SELLERS on Amazon for the past TWO YEARS FOR A REASON! Each model our design gets a little bit better, give you MORE AND MORE EACH YEAR!

elago Glide Case from $15

elago is BRINGING BACK A CLASSIC DESIGN from the series 5 model! The Glide Case was first introduced by elago in 2013 and took over the case market. By introducing the first Glide Case, elago brought color into the case world and made it possible to COORDINATE YOUR PHONE CASE COLORS WITH YOUR PERSONALITY, FASHION, OR FAVORITE TEAM COLORS.

elago Hybrid Clear Case from $7.50

FULL COVERAGE FOR your new phone! The case covers the whole phone – including the bottom and buttons; but does NOT cover the screen. RAISED LIP helps protect the screen and camera against scratches from direct surface contact. WIRELESS CHARGING COMPATIBLE!

elago Pebble Case from $12.50

SPECIAL COATING MIXES IN REAL STONE with paint to give the Pebble case a UNIQUE LOOK AND FEEL while offering GREAT PROTECTION from EVERYDAY USE – including dirts, oils, and drops. Get a case that is as UNIQUE AS YOU!

elago Urban Clear iPhone 13 case from $11.50

STRIPED PATTERN INSIDE THE case was designed to REFRACT LIGHT and create a COOL EFFECT with light. Let the original color of the phone shine through with some added effects and great protection!

You can browse through the entire lineup of new elago iPhone 13 cases right here for additional colorway options and more (again, just watch out for the direct pricing by comparison to Amazon’s listings).

Then head over to our roundup of the best iPhone 13 cases out there as well as the launch coverage below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!