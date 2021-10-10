Save 50% on LEGO’s new 1,700-piece Harry Potter and Hermione figure set

Target is now offering the LEGO buildable Harry Potter & Hermione Granger figures for $59.99 shipped. RedCard members can save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $56.99. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen since launching earlier this summer with a $120 price tag, you’re looking at a new all-time low with 50% in savings attached. Stacking up to 1,673 pieces, this massive recreations of Harry and Hermione scale up the signature minifigure designs into over 10-inch tall figures. With all of the features of your normal minifig, these are perfect display pieces and honestly a steal at 50% off. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring the LEGO likeness of Harry and Hermione to your collection is this BrickHeadz pack at $25. Alongside those two Hogwarts students, you’re getting Hagrid alongside Ron to complete the cast of brick-built witches and wizards.

As for even more impressive and display-worthy collections, this past week saw the official debut of the new 9,090-piece LEGO Titanic. This behemoth of a set measures 53 inches long and stacks up to the largest actual model to date. You can even split apart the ship to reveal a cross section of its interior as well as other details like the engine room and more. Pre-orders will be going live at the start of next month and in the meantime you can get all of the details right here.

LEGO Harry Potter & Hermione Granger features:

Kids can maximize the magical fun with these brick-built Harry Potter and Hermione Granger models. Both figures stand 10 in. (26 cm) tall and possess all the adjustability of the smaller LEGO minifigures: movable hand, leg and hip joints, plus a rotatable head for the Harry Potter figure. Harry has a removable, fabric robe and both models carry brick-built wands to help inspire magical stories for kids to play out. When the action stops, kids can put the 2 Hogwarts friends into a pose to create an amazing ‘Harry and Hermione’ display for their room. Individual sets of building instructions allow 2 builders to share the fun together.

