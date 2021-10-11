Fitbit’s Versa 2 smartwatch hits second-best price of 2021 at $144 shipped

Amazon is offering the Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch for $144 shipped. Down from $180, today’s deal marks the second-best we’ve tracked in 2021, beating our previous mention by $6. If you’re looking for a way to track fitness and other health stats while walking, sitting, running, biking, and doing other activities, then the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great option for you. It delivers health monitoring functions like heart rate, sleep score, and time asleep, as well as the ability to track steps and more. There’s also the ability to control Spotify, Pandora, or Deezer while out and about for easy music listening. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Best Buy. Head below for more.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 would be a great alternative for those on a tighter budget. It comes in at under $99 on Amazon and delivers a similar function. You’ll find heart rate, sleep, and step monitoring as well as the ability to track workouts and more. However, the overall screen size and layout is different and doesn’t allow for quite as much information to be displayed at one time.

Don’t forget that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is now $200 off. Delivering ECG monitoring, step tracking, heart rate reading, and more, this feature-packed smartwatch is now starting at $200. This discount doesn’t come around often, so be sure to check it out before the price goes back up.

Fitbit Versa 2 features:

Reach your fitness goals with this Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch. The bright touch display and simple interface make it easy to check notifications and use applications, and Amazon Alexa integration lets you navigate using voice commands. This Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch includes a variety of fitness tracking features that help you get the most out of your workouts.

