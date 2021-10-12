Score off-season 20% savings on Char-Broil stainless steel grills from $200, today only

-
AmazonHome GoodsChar-Broil
Save 20% From $200

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a pair of Char-Broil grills headlined by the Stainless Steel 4-Burner Cart model at $239.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the best price in over a year while beating our previous mention by $20. This propane grill arrives with a slick stainless steel finish to pair with its electric igniton and 4-burner design. Delivering 36,000 BTUs of cooking power, this grill can feed the whole family with 425-square inches of cooking surface. Head below for more.

If your family doesn’t have as big of an appetite as the lead discount can cook for, we’re also seeing a smaller 2-burner Char-Broil grill on sale today. This model arrives with a $199.99 price tag and delivers 24,000 BTUs of cooking power with its 300-square inches of space. There’s much of the same stainless steel design and is down from the usual $260 price tag.

For those in the market for an upgraded countertop cooking setup, we’re tracking a selection of indoor air fryer discounts today. Delivering up to 50% in savings across a series of different brands like Insignia, Instant, Dash, and more, you’ll be able to get in the air frying game at some notably low prices starting at $50.

Char-Broil Stainless Steel 4-Burner Grill features:

An Amazon exclusive offering, the Char-Broil Performance Stainless Steel 4-burner gas grill delivers 36,000 BTU’s of heat across the 425 square inch cooking surface, to accommodate large-sized meals the whole family will enjoy. The primary cooking surface measures 23-inches wide by 18.5-inches deep, and features porcelain-coated cast iron grates, which are rust-resistant, help prevent food from sticking and are easy to clean. Measures 50.4-inches wide x 24.5-inches deep x 45-inches high.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Char-Broil

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

NEOGEO’s hybrid Android controller and mini Arcad...
Protect your grill from the elements with this 64-inch ...
Bring Amazon’s wood accent bookshelf speakers hom...
This 1,260Wh reserve power bank and 110W solar panel bu...
This magnetic stylus snaps onto the side of compatible ...
TCL’s new 6-Series Mini-LED 120Hz VRR 4K Google T...
8Bitdo’s new customizable Pro 2 Wired Controller ...
Crocs x Star Wars The Mandalorian collection features c...
Show More Comments