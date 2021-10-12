Score off-season 20% savings on Char-Broil stainless steel grills from $200, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a pair of Char-Broil grills headlined by the Stainless Steel 4-Burner Cart model at $239.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings and marks the best price in over a year while beating our previous mention by $20. This propane grill arrives with a slick stainless steel finish to pair with its electric igniton and 4-burner design. Delivering 36,000 BTUs of cooking power, this grill can feed the whole family with 425-square inches of cooking surface. Head below for more.

If your family doesn’t have as big of an appetite as the lead discount can cook for, we’re also seeing a smaller 2-burner Char-Broil grill on sale today. This model arrives with a $199.99 price tag and delivers 24,000 BTUs of cooking power with its 300-square inches of space. There’s much of the same stainless steel design and is down from the usual $260 price tag.

For those in the market for an upgraded countertop cooking setup, we’re tracking a selection of indoor air fryer discounts today. Delivering up to 50% in savings across a series of different brands like Insignia, Instant, Dash, and more, you’ll be able to get in the air frying game at some notably low prices starting at $50.

Char-Broil Stainless Steel 4-Burner Grill features:

An Amazon exclusive offering, the Char-Broil Performance Stainless Steel 4-burner gas grill delivers 36,000 BTU’s of heat across the 425 square inch cooking surface, to accommodate large-sized meals the whole family will enjoy. The primary cooking surface measures 23-inches wide by 18.5-inches deep, and features porcelain-coated cast iron grates, which are rust-resistant, help prevent food from sticking and are easy to clean. Measures 50.4-inches wide x 24.5-inches deep x 45-inches high.

