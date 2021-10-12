Protect your grill from the elements with this 64-inch BBQ cover at $17.50 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Classic Accessories Veranda Water-resistant 64-inch Grill Cover for $17.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $22, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Now that we have winter on the horizon, it’s time to think about how you’re going to keep your grill protected once the snow starts to fall. This cover fits grills up to 64- by 30- by 48-inches. Plus, it comes with a 3-year limited warranty and a water-resistant design. Head below for more.

If you have a smaller grill, Char-Broil has a two burner cover for $15, which could be a better option for you. However, regardless of what size grill you have, you’ll want to pick up a quality meat thermometer. This model from ThermoPro is the one I personally chose for whenever I fire up the grill and it works fantastic. It’ll read a temperature in just a second or two and the backlit display makes it easy to read at night. For $15 at Amazon, everyone should own one of these thermometers.

Speaking of grilling, did you see today’s Epic Daily Deal from Amazon? It delivers up to 20% off Char-Broil grills, which is what I personally used to cook last night. Pricing starts at $200, but these deals will be gone at midnight, so be sure to check it out to see how you can save before the prices go back up.

More on the Classic Accessories Grill Cover:

THE CLASSIC ACCESSORIES DIFFERENCE: Veranda covers go the extra mile with interior bound seams for strength, high-density stitching for durability, padded handles for comfort, and matching webbing for a sophisticated look

PREMIUM GRILL COVERS: Fits barbecue grills 64″L x 30″D x 48″H

WEBER GRILL COVER: Fits Weber Genesis & Genesis II gas grill models E-310, E-330, E-410, EP-310, EP-330, S-310 and S-330, along with many other popular brands (Brinkmann, CharBroil, Jenn Air, etc)

BBQ COVERS with WARRANTY: Three-year limited warranty

HEAVY DUTY GRILL ACCESSORIES: Gardelle Fabric System features an elegant water-resistant fabric top with a protective laminated backing and a protective dark splash guard skirt

