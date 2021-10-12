Write faster and better with lifetime access to this AI writing tool for $75

Let’s face it: writing is hard. If you would like to produce great content without the headache, Rytr can help. This writing tool uses AI technology to auto-generate blogs, ads, descriptions, and more. Right now, you can pick up a lifetime subscription for just $75 (Reg. $1,250) at 9to5Toys Specials.

You might not have heard of GPT-3, but this AI language model is quickly transforming the marketing industry. With the right guidance, it’s smart enough to write entire blog posts on any given subject. Just as importantly, the content reads really well.

Rytr is an online app that helps you to utilize the GPT-3 language model. In addition, this writing tool is packed with helpful templates and useful workflow features. You can use Rytr for 25 different types of content, from social media captions to full-length articles. It can also handle ads, product and job descriptions, and more.

With support for 25 languages, Rytr lets you reach a worldwide audience. In addition, you can choose from 20 different “tones” — in other words, you can control the overall mood of the content.

With a plagiarism checker and team management options built in, Rytr has everything you need for building a brand. Users tend to agree; the app is rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and G2.

Order today for just $75 to auto-generate 75,000 words a month for life, which would normally set you back $1,250.

