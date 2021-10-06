Ride your bike inside all winter: BalanceFrom’s magnetic Trainer Stand now $35 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Exercise Stand for $34.99 shipped. Originally $100, it has sold for closer to $55 or $70 across 2021 on Amazon with today’s deal being a new all-time low there. This model is currently listed at $47 via Walmart, for comparison. A great way to put your bike to use during colder months, it will also negate the need to purchase a stationary exercise bike too. This is essentially a magnetic stand for your standard issue bike that will transform it into a stationary option with an included front wheel riser block and eight levels of magnetic resistance. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More details below.

A great use of your savings here would be to put them towards something like this 16-in-1 Bicycle Multi-Tool and Repair Kit for $9 Prime shipped. This one will come in handy whether you’re riding outdoors or in and ensure you’re ready for the worst at the price of a few lattes.

More on the BalanceFrom Bike Trainer Exercise Stand:

Works on any surface: Simulates real cycling feel, rubber feet will prevent scratching wood floor. Built with a wide base and low stance for unshakable balance. Max load 330 lbs.

Easy to install and release: Install process is easy. Quick release clamp helps clamps your rear wheel tightly. It also helps to take the bike down much easier than other bike trainers

8 resistance settings: 8 levels, magnetic resistances meet your specific needs about resistance & speed; handle bar mounted resistance controller easily lets you adjust resistance

