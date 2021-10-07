Pelican’s 4-pack of Protector Stick-On AirTag Mounts now 20% off at $40 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 4-pack of Case-Mate Pelican Protector Series Stick-On AirTag Mounts for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 20% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching the launch discount we saw live when they released back in August. For comparison’s sake, they go for $20 each outside of the 4-pack as well. Including black, orange, lime green, and grey colorways, this 4-pack of protective AirTag cases features an adhesive backing so you can stick them on “any hard surface including luggage, bikes, electronics, and more.” The 2-piece design also allows you to get the AirTag in and out of there with ease and you can learn more in launch coverage right here. Additional details are found below. 

If the stick-on design and particularly protective shell don’t interest you, scoop up elgao’s basic silicone keychain AirTag case for $8 Prime shipped instead. Or, just go grab this 2-pack of MoKo cases at $4 each and save even more. 

We are also still tracking some solid offers on Caseology’s AirTag skins and cases from $7.50 Prime shipped alongside elago’s combo silicone AirPods Pro and AirTag case. Just be sure to also check out the new discreet American leather AirTag keychain case from Pad & Quill at 15% off as well as our master roundup and even more of our AirTag accessory coverage below:

More on the Pelican Protector Series Stick-On AirTag Mounts:

  • Adhesive backing allows for secure placement on any hard surface including luggage,bikes, electronics, and more
  • Heavy-duty outer shell ensures that your AirTag remains secure and your item can be tracked through the most rugged conditions
  • 2 piece design allows for easy AirTag insertion and durable protection during use

