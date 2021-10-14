Nintendo indie eShop sale from $5: Blasphemous, Tetris Effect, Crying Suns, more

Nintendo has just launched a series of indie publisher game sales via the eShop. A great time to pick up some quirky and lesser known titles, the deals start from $5 and range from RPGs and action titles to party games and more. You’ll find titles from tinyBuild, Humble Games, and Team17 including some great Halloween-worthy titles to get you in the spooky mood and much more. Head below the fold for a closer look at our top picks and over to today’s console game roundup for even more.

eShop Indie game sale:

Here’s everything you might have missed from the latest Nintendo Direct presentation as well as details on the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update and the latest on Pokémon Legends Arceus. You’ll also want to dive into our feature piece on the upcoming Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis Switch Online program as well as the brand new Yoshi, Mario, and other HORIPAD Mini controllers for Nintendo Switch.

More on Blasphemous:

Play as The Penitent One – a sole survivor of the massacre of the ‘Silent Sorrow’. Trapped in an endless cycle of death and rebirth, it’s down to you to free the world from this terrible fate and reach the origin of your anguish.Explore this nightmarish world of twisted religion and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. Use devastating combos and brutal executions to smite the hordes of grotesque monsters and titanic bosses, who are all ready to rip your limbs off.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!