Today’s best game deals: Monster Hunter Rise $40, HITMAN 3 $30, SEGA Classics $9, more

In today’s best game deals, GameStop is now offering Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, like it currently fetches on the eShop, today’s deal is $5 under the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is the latest entry in the series for Nintendo Switch with all-new tools to help in the monster hunting action. Those include the Wirebug you can use to quickly grapple your way around the environments alongside the new mountable Palamutes “used to ride across the terrain, providing players with all-new traveling and attack options.” Head below for more including HITMAN 3, Mafia: Trilogy, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, Watch Dogs: Legion, SEGA Genesis Classics, and much more.

