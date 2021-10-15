ASUS’ 14-inch touchscreen Chromebook C423 plummets to new low of $160 (Save $90)

Newegg is currently offering the ASUS 14-inch Touchscreen Chromebook C423 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $159.99 shipped. Regularly going for around $250, today’s massive $90 cut marks a new all-time low at $40 under our previous mention. Centered on the 14-inch HD touchscreen display, ASUS’ Chromebook C423 is a great option for students with Google’s Chrome OS leading the way. It comes with 4GB of onboard memory, but you can bump that up with a whopping 100GB of cloud storage through Google Drive. Hit the jump for more details.

To keep your Chromebook safe while touting it between classes, I’d recommend putting a bit of those savings towards a reliable laptop case like this stylish Lacdo one for $15. With a water-repellent exterior and a cushy, shock-resistant inside to prevent scratches and dings, this case also comes equipped with extra pockets to hold your charger, headphones, or other peripherals.

Though if you don’t mind bumping that price tag up a bit, Acer’s popular Chromebook Spin 311 is currently at a new all-time low of $215. This one sports a 2-in-1 touchscreen form-factor, so you can use it as a tablet as well as a traditional laptop. Plus, it still packs all of the classic Chromebook features like Drive, Gmail, and the list goes on.

ASUS Chromebook 14-inch (C423) features:

14 inch HD 1366×768 Anti-Glare NanoEdge display featuring an ultra-narrow bezel with anti-glare coating to reduce reflections.

Powered by the Intel Dual-Core Celeron N3350 Processor (2M Cache, up to 2.4 GHz) for fast and snappy performance.

The HD display has a durable 180 degree hinge that can be laid flat to share content easily.

4GB LPDDR4 RAM; 32GB eMMC storage and USB Type-C (Gen 1) and Type-A ports.

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – an operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time.

