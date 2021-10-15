Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 now $215 (Reg. $300) + gaming monitors, more from $150

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 26% off monitors and Chromebooks from Sceptre, Acer, LG, and more. One standout is the 11.6-inch Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop for $214.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $300 these days, this is $75 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Acer’s Chromebook Spin 311 delivers a 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree folding hinge, 4GB of memory, and 32GB of storage with up to 10-hours of battery life. This thing can run all of your Google apps and comes with 100GB of Google Drive storage. Head below for more of today’s Chromebook and monitor sale.

For something even more affordable, take a look at the Amazon renewed HP Chromebook 14 at $170 shipped. This is a 14-inch display with even more storage at 64GB and is backed by the “90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee.” While it might not be a new model, it is a great way to score an even more expensive machine for less than today’s lead deal.

Browse through the rest of today’s Amazon monitor sale for even more deals on PC laptops and monitors starting from $150 shipped. You’ll find loads of gaming monitors and more from LG, AOC, Sceptre, and more right here.

Just be sure to dive into our PC gaming deal hub for additional offers cinluding Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop at an Amazon low.

More on the Acer Chromebook Spin 311:

Chromebook runs on Chrome OS – An operating system by Google that is built for the way we live today. It comes with built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds and continues to stay fast over time. (Internet connection is required).

All the Google apps you know and love come standard on every Chromebook, which means you can edit, download, and convert Microsoft Office files in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

Get access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play to learn and do more.

