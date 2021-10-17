Jabra’s Elite 85t true wireless earbuds pack fully customizable ANC for $180, more from $60

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 85t ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $179.99 shipped. Down from a $230 going rate, today’s deal slashes a solid $50 off for one of the best prices we’ve tracked, falling $10 short of the all-time low. Centered on the fully adjustable active noise-cancellation, Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds live up to their name. You’ll find some massive 12mm drivers on these true wireless buds, for a wider range of sound and bass you can really feel. That’s on top of 25-hour battery life, support for Alexa, Assistant, and Siri, plus a fully customizable audio profile that you can edit through the Jabra app. Hit the jump to keep reading.

If you can get away without flagship-status listening, Jabra’s Elite 75t ANC earbuds make a compelling option for only $100. That’s down from $150 to save you yet another $50, and matching the Amazon low. The ANC isn’t quite as adjustable here, though can still enjoy an ambient HearThrough mode as well as 24-hour battery life, customizable sound profiles, and IP55 waterproofing. And if ANC isn’t a must, these Elite 65t earbuds still pack all those notable features above with a 15-hour battery life, now down from $100 to approach the all-time low at $60.

We’re also still tracking some solid savings on JBL’s Reflect Flow true wireless earbuds down to $75, which might make a nice mid-tier option when compared to the deals above. Designed for movement with IPX7 waterproofing and 30-hour battery life, these hi-fi earbuds are currently available for a whopping 50% off what they usually go for, marking a new all-time low.

It turns out, you can have it all. Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds have been engineered with the most cutting-edge technology for a calls and music experience like never before…Featuring Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, you can adjust your level of ANC (to cancel noise you don’t want to hear), or adjust your level of HearThrough mode (to let in what you do) using the Jabra Sound app…

