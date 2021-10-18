23andMe’s Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit dropped to $129 at Amazon today (Reg. $199)

Amazon is now offering the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit for $129 shipped. That’s 35% off the regular $199 price tag it usually fetches, matching the previous deal price, and the best we can find. Now’s your chance to discover your potential royal bloodline with a nice discount attached. This kit provides over 150 reports while screening for genetic connections across the globe as well as your ancestral composition. It also features details to discover “what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.” There are no additional hidden fees here after your initial purchase and this is among the most popular options out there when it comes to DNA testing. More details below.

Now if you’re not interested in the health report side of things here, you can stick with the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service for $99 shipped. This one is essentially the same as our featured offer today, but with a sole focus on your ancestry using data from over 2000 regions worldwide.

Once your 23andMe kit is secured, dive into some of today’s other highlight deals. Those include the Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Charging Station, a host of LIFX HomeKit smart home gear, the Nordstrom Rack Denim Refresh Event, and these Amazon Kindle deals from $48 shipped. Just make to at least quickly scope out the gigantic up to $1,300 price drop Amazon is running on Sony’s 65-inch OLED 4K Smart Android TV as well.

More on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test kit:

HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.

ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing.

