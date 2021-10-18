Amazon’s Kindle, Paperwhite, and Kindle Kids are on sale from $48 (Reg. up to $130)

Amazon is offering its latest Kindle with Built-in Front Light for $59.99 shipped. If you have an older model Kindle or other eligible device, you can trade it in and save an additional 20% and drop the price further to $47.99. Down from $90, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $5 without the trade-in and an additional $4 with the extra discount. Amazon’s entry-level Kindle offers a 167ppi display with four LED backlights so you can read in the dark. The e-ink display is the best way to read a book outside of physical pages, in my opinion, as it rejects reflections and glare similar to real paper for a great experience. Head below for more. Also, be sure to check out our previous coverage for a more in-depth comparison of all the Kindle models available.

More Kindle deals:

For other tablet deals, did you see the Samsung tablet sale that’s currently going on with up to 30% off? Pricing starts at $130 with multiple Samsung tablets on sale, ranging from the Tab A to S7/+ with accessories also being discounted from $35. If you’re not a fan of Amazon’s Kindles or just need something that’s more versatile, Samsung’s tablets are a great choice.

More on the Amazon Kindle:

  • Purpose-built for reading with a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.
  • Adjustable brightness lets you read comfortably—indoors and outdoors, day and night.
  • Unlike a tablet, a single battery charge lasts weeks, not hours.

