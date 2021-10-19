Quickly change your work location with Amazon’s foldable desk: $47 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk for $47.10 shipped. With a typical price of $60, today’s deal shaves 21% off and comes within a mere $3 of the all-time low. With a large number of folks continuing to work from home, many may be inspired to work from anywhere they can find an internet connection. If you’ve found yourself in this boat, Amazon’s foldable desk may be worth adding to your repertoire. When not in use it can be folded flat so it’s easy to load into your vehicle. A tool-free assembly will have you up and running in no time and once expanded measurements will span 30 by 40 by 20 inches.

When you aren’t traveling, why not give a pair of headphones a dedicated place to rest with UGREEN’s aluminum stand at $11 Prime shipped? This stylish offering is ready to dress up the look of headphones at your desk. It boasts an aluminum build with a polished finish that’s bound to give your setup a more premium look and feel. The stand itself is quite minimal, allowing you to show off your preferred pair of iconic headphones.

Other deals you may be interested in range from the new Govee Smart Electric Space Heater at $63 to a Wali dual-monitor desk mount for $15. You can also scoop up one of Nulaxy’s Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stands at $51 and even the iClever 10-Outlet/4 USB Surge Protector for a low of $14.50.

Amazon Basics 40-inch Foldable Desk features:

Foldable table can be used as computer station, writing desk, meeting desk, and more

Durable chip board top with black painted finish; stain-resistant and easy to clean

Rust-resistant metal legs that fold inward; black painted finish

Easy tool-free assembly

Open dimensions: 30 x 40 x 20 Inches (H x W x D). Folds flat for easy transport and storage

