Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount $13 (Save 44%), more

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $12.85 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $23, today’s offer amounts to 44% in savings while beating our previous mention by $3 in order to deliver the best price to date. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning.

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Mount is a universal smartphone solution that is engineered to safely enhance your driving experience. The one of a kind Easy One Touch mechanism allows you to easily mount and remove your smartphone with one simple hand motion. 

