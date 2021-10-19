Macy’s Flash Sale offers 40-60% off Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Macy’s Lowest Prices of the Season Event is taking 40 to 60% off top brands including Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Cole Haan, and many more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $25 or more. A standout from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Quilted Puffer Jacket that’s currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $195. It’s available in six color options and the color-block design is highly fashionable. This jacket is highly-packable and waterproof, which is great for outdoor events. It can also be machine washable to stay looking nice for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

