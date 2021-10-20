Save $97 on Google’s high-end Pixelbook Go i7 at the best price in months

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixelbook Go i7/16GB/256GB for $1,302.01 shipped. Normally fetching $1,399, you’re looking at the first discount since Prime Day alongside $97 in savings and the second-best price to date. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display. Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i7 processor, has a 4K panel, and is backed by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review, then head below for more.

If the elevated performance from the i7 models above aren’t worth the higher-end price tags, consider going with the entry-level M3 Pixelbook Go 64GB at $649 instead. This offering arrives with much of the same features as noted above, just with less power under the hood and a lower amount of onboard storage. You’ll also be stepping down to a 1080p display, but with all of the same compact touchscreen form-factor otherwise.

Speaking of affordable and lightweight offerings, Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook Go is down to a new Amazon all-time low right now. This offering isn’t quite as premium as Google’s in-house offering, though its much more affordable $250 price tag makes for a lower cost solution for getting in on the Chrome OS action.

Google Pixelbook Go features:

Pixelbook Go is the Chromebook that goes anywhere, then keeps going. It’s barely 2 pounds and just 13mm thin. So whether you’re collaborating on a Google Doc in a cafe, catching up on emails during a flight, or watching movies while on vacation, you can do more on the go. Weight varies by configuration and manufacturing process.

