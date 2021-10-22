Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro cases are already on sale for the first time at $22.50 (Reg. $30)

Earlier this week saw the official debut of the all-new Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, alongside a pair of companion cases. Now we’re seeing the first discounts on the new accessories as Verizon Wireless is offering the official Google Pixel 6 Case for $22.49 shipped as a pre-order. Also available for Pixel 6 Pro. Down from $30, you’re looking at a pair of new all-time lows with 25% in savings attached on the just-announced releases. Google’s official Pixel 6/Pro cases feature a unique translucent design that lets you show off the look of your new handset with a frosted clip-on style case. Its slim build ditches the fabric we’ve seen in previous years, instead being comprised of 30% post-consumer recycled material. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you can live without one of Google’s own in-house cases protecting your new Pixel 6/Pro, one of our go-to alternatives will let you make out with a more affordable cover. The always popular Spigen Liquid Air Armor cases sell for $15 each at Amazon right now, and come in styles for both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, covering either handset in a textured design for some added grip.

And if you’re looking to lock-in some discounted apps and games to boot up on your new Pixel 6/Pro when the device finally arrives, go check out all of the highlights in our latest roundup. We’re also tracking a series of notable markdowns in our Android guide this week, for those who don’t need a just-announced device and would rather pocket some added savings instead.

Official Google Pixel 6 Case features:

The Pixel 6 Case highlights the phone’s design while keeping it protected – all at a great price. The dual-layer shock-absorbing case with raised edges helps protect your Pixel from scratches and drops. A range of colors complement your phone’s beautiful design. With different color combos, your case and phone will stand out while fitting in. Built with over 30% post-consumer recycled material, the case is a mindful addition to your phone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!