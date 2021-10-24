Garmin’s Vivoactive 4 smartwatch plunges to new $190 all-time low (Save $140), more

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is discounting a huge selection of Garmin smartwatches and accessories up to 52% off. One standout option is the Vivoactive 4 GPS Fitness Tracker for $189.99 shipped. Recently going for as much as $330, you can save up to $140 today and mark a new all-time low at $68 under our previous mention. This sleek smartwatch touts a stainless steel exterior with up to 8-days of battery life per charge, alongside a plethora of fitness features to keep you at your best. From animated workout tutorials to heart rate and sleep tracking, you’ll also find all-day stress, hydration, and other health metrics here, as well as 20 preloaded sport modes, Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. Hit the jump to check out all of today’s Garmin top picks.

Other notable Garmin deals:

And last but certainly not least, we’re also still tracking some solid $75 savings on Garmin’s Venu GPS smartwatch to round out today’s findings. This one sports a 5-day battery life, with plenty of music support with Amazon Music and Spotify, and an expansive library of workout and sport modes. Best of all, this stunning smartwatch is also at a new all-time low at $200.

More on Garmin’s Vivoactive 4 smartwatch:

  • Keep an eye on your health 24/7 with the broadest available range of all-day health monitoring features
  • Easily download music to your watch for phone-free listening
  • Record all the ways to move with more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps
  • Get easy-to-follow, animated workouts rights on your watch screen
  • Battery life: up to 8 days in smartwatch mode; up to 6 hours in GPS and music mode

