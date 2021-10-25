Amazon takes up to 50% off Funko POP! figures, Hasbro collectibles, more from $4, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is now taking up to 50% off a collection of Funko POP! figures, collectibles, and more starting at $3.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Ideal for knocking some early gifts off the list or just expanding your own collection, today’s sale is full of iconic characters from Star Wars icons to other chibi recreations, display-worthy figures, and more. Including top brands like Funko POP!, Hasbro, and more, you’ll find by heading below for more.

Amazon toy and collectible sale top picks:

After you’ve checked out our top picks, don’t forget that the sale is packed with pages of other discounts worth checking out too. And with prices starting at just $4, there’s sure to be an affordable option for scoring some stocking stuffers and more.

Funko POP! The Child features:

From The Mandalorian, The Child with Canister, as a stylized Pop! Stylized collectable stands 4.5 inches tall, perfect for any The Mandalorian fan! Collect and display all The Mandalorian POP! Vinyls!

