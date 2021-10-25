Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Door Kickers, Severed, Baldur’s Gate, more

We are now ready to collect all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals into one handy list for you. Best Buy’s Early Deals Event is filled with notable Apple MagSafe accessory bundles, but we also have price drops on 12.9-inch iPad Pros and the brand new 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro to take a look at before diving into today’s app deals. Highlights there include titles like Door Kickers, Door Kickers: Action Squad, Severed, Baldur’s Gate, AnatomyMapp, and much more. Head below for a closer look at all of Monday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: Banana Racer – Moto Racing: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Battle for Wesnoth Legacy: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Battle for Wesnoth: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Last Rock Curling: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Door Kickers: Action Squad: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hardboiled: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Severed: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: iColorama S: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: RE-1 Tape Machine: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: VOLT Synth: $10 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Baldur’s Gate: $4 (Reg. $20)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: DayCost Pro – Personal Finance: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Color Wheel: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Silver Screen Story: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Istanbul: Digital Edition: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Eight-Minute Empire: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Steam: Rails to Riches: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Castles of Mad King Ludwig: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Sagrada: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: SnipNotes – Clever Notebook: $4 (Reg. $8)

More on Door Kickers:

Door Kickers is the unforgiving, award winning SWAT-command quick tactics game. Includes all updates and a new campaign, as well as full cross-platform saves compatibility and an all-new interface designed specifically for touch based platforms.

