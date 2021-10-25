Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $30, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 on Xbox for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy on PlayStation. Regularly closer to $40 these days, this is a new Amazon all-time low on Xbox and the lowest prices we can find on either platform. As the “dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination Trilogy,” players will once again take part in a globetrotting series of missions to take down high-value targets set in large, sandbox-style environments. That’s on top of a regular dose of elusive targets and and Escalation Contracts that expand the experience well beyond the main story campaign. Then head below for more including Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Life is Strange: True Colors, It Takes Two, Far Cry 6, and much more. 

