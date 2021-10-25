Today’s best game deals: Hitman 3 $30, Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Hitman 3 on Xbox for $29.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy on PlayStation. Regularly closer to $40 these days, this is a new Amazon all-time low on Xbox and the lowest prices we can find on either platform. As the “dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination Trilogy,” players will once again take part in a globetrotting series of missions to take down high-value targets set in large, sandbox-style environments. That’s on top of a regular dose of elusive targets and and Escalation Contracts that expand the experience well beyond the main story campaign. Then head below for more including Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Life is Strange: True Colors, It Takes Two, Far Cry 6, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- PlayStation Plus membership 1-yr. $40 (Reg. $60)
Today’s best game deals:
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection eShop $20 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)
- Or with Expansion Pass for $47 (Reg. $80)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War $27 (Reg. up to $60)
- Using code EMC2AAZ2527
- Life is Strange: True Colors PS5 $50 (Reg. $60)
- It Takes Two physical $25 (Reg. $40)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Collector’s Oddition $120 (Reg. $150)
- Unravel Two eShop $4 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Shocktober Halloween sale up to 80% off
- PSN Halloween sale up to 75% off
- Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $20 (Reg. $80)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon PSN $5 (Reg. $10)
- Outriders Day One Edition $20 (Reg. $40)
- Godfall: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Resident Evil 7: biohazard Gold Edition Bundle
- Also matched on PSN
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons $51 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3: VR Edition PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games $20 (Reg. $40)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $33 (Reg. $60)
- Or $40 physical
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid $30 (Reg. $50)
- Dragon Quest XI S $20 (Reg. $40)
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Switch $20 (Reg. $28+)
- Fallout 4 GOTY $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Doom Slayers Collection Switch $40 (Reg. $50)
- Hotline Miami & Hotline Miami 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mafia: Trilogy PSN $33 (Reg. $60)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PSN $33 (Reg. $100)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night PSN $16.50 (Reg. $55)
- Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $43 (Reg. $60)
- MLB The Show 21 Jackie Robinson Edition $40 (Reg. $70)
- Mario Party Superstars $53 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Watch Dogs Legion $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Bayonetta 3 pre-order $60
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
