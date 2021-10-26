Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro deliver Spatial Audio, ANC, more at $146 Amazon low (Reg. $200)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in several styles starting at $146.07 shipped. Normally fetching $200, you’re looking at a series of new Amazon all-time lows at 27% off alongside the second-best price to date overall. Samsung’s flagship earbuds live up to that designation with active noise cancellation that pairs with spatial audio and the coveted true wireless design. On top of seamless pairing to your Galaxy handset, there’s also 28-hour playback thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case, too. We noted that they are “simply excellent” in our hands-on review. But then be sure to head below for more.

Save even more cash by ditching some of those more flagship-caliber features noted above by going with the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Right now these are also seeing a discount at Amazon, dropping to $129.99 from the usual $150 price tag. While not as steep of a price cut, the Galaxy Buds 2 arrive with a lighter design and improved battery life, as well as an Earbud fit test for getting the best ANC seal. Check out all of the details in our hands-on review.

Though for the latest and greatest from another brand, Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro just launched to close out last week with one of the most robust and well-rounded feature sets on the market. You’re looking at ANC that will automatically adapt to your surroundings, four all-new colors, and a balanced sound profile. And best of all, you can currently score a launch discount that brings the earbuds down to $150. Dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro features:

Escape and tune in to your own moment of Zen — all with a single tap. Your Galaxy Buds Pro puts intelligent Active Noise Cancellation at your fingertips. Relive the memories of every beat of your favorite song with an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud. Water won’t ruin your workout. Your IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can keep the beat going even with a little rain. With Galaxy Buds Pro, you’ll feel confident you’re connected and heard.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!