Amazon offers in-house outerwear and apparel from $7 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is currently offering up to 30% off its in-house outerwear and apparel for the whole family. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket for $27.30 shipped. Regularly this jacket is priced at $39 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. This style is a perfect option for fall outings and the down material is highly-packable, which is great for traveling with. You can choose from an array of fun color options and the material is also water-resistant. This would be a fantastic gift for the holiday season, as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks include:

Amazon Essentials Puffer Jacket features:

Cold-weather style is easy with this versatile water-resistant lightweight puffer jacket featuring a full-zip front and stand-up collar

With a stand-up collar, zip pockets and elasticized cuffs; packs neatly into included carrying bag with drawstring closure

Outfit the entire family with comfortable, quality clothing from Amazon Family

Winter made better: we listen to customer feedback and fine-tune every detail to ensure quality, fit, and comfort

