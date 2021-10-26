Save up to 40% on Amazon’s pet treats, food, and more with deals from $5.50 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Epic Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off pet supplies, treats, food, and more. You can score the 1-pound bag of WAG Soft & Tender American Jerky Dog Treats for $5.86 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly between $9 and $10 on Amazon, this is 37% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Proudly made in the USA, where 100% of the ingredients are sourced, this is oven-baked duck and tender bite-sized jerky treats. There are is no added grain, corn, soy, wheat, colors, or artificial flavors. Head below for more of our top picks form the sale.

Amazon pet supply sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save where available to redeem the lowest possible prices, as detailed above.

For more details on what to expect from Amazon’s in-house pet food brand, you’ll want to swing by our 2021 feature post outlining some of the latest releases and the value that comes along with its WAG dog food and treat brand. It can be a wonderful way to save a fortune all year round with a constant string of discounts and as much as 40% off. Dive into our coverage right here.

More on the WAG Soft & Tender American Jerky Dog Treats:

Proudly made in the USA, 100% of ingredients are sourced in the USA

American Duck is the #1 ingredient; Oven baked

Soft and tender bite-sized jerky treats

No added grain, corn, soy, or wheat; No added colors or artificial flavors

Limited ingredient recipe

Feed as a treat; training aid or reward for your dog. Feed as a whole piece or break into half or smaller sized pieces

