Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh Qi Power Bank $20 (Save 50%), more

AUKEY is now offering its 10000mAh USB-C Qi Charging Power Bank for $19.99 when code SPOOKY50 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Down from $40, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a match of the all-time low. AUKEY’s 10000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content.

Wireless Charging Stand: Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The dual-leg stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Dual Fast Charging Outputs: Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W.

Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output

10000mAh Capacity: Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times. Recharge the power bank in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger. The LED battery level indicator shows battery level and charging status at a glance. A dedicated wireless charging indicator ensures correct wireless charging and shows when wireless fast charging is active