Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 10000mAh Qi Power Bank $20 (Save 50%), more

AUKEY is now offering its 10000mAh USB-C Qi Charging Power Bank for $19.99 when code SPOOKY50 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free in orders over $25. Down from $40, you’re looking at 50% in savings and a match of the all-time low. AUKEY’s 10000mAh power bank packs an 18W USB-C output alongside built-in Qi charging capabilities. It can supply either 10W or 7.5W output depending on whether you’re refueling an Android device or iPhone, and packs an integrated kickstand for propping up your smartphone while watching a movie or other content.
More smartphone accessories:
- Anker’s latest sale takes up to 52% off iPhone and Android essentials, more from $14
- ESR Air Armor MagSafe Case: $17 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- Spigen 40W Dual USB-C Charger: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Zagg launches 25% off sitewide sale with all-time lows on MagSafe chargers and more
- BEACOO 3-in-1 Charging Stand: $19 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- JOBY GripTight POV Kit: $10 (Reg. $15) | B&H
- Amazon launches massive accessory sale from $5: USB-C cables, HDMI, mouse pad, much more
- Adjustable Smartphone Stand: $9 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- Amazon takes up to 33% off latest Blink smart security systems, cameras, more from $25
- Spigen 65W Dual USB-C Car Charger: $22 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Apple’s new AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging case on sale for first time at $220 (Reg. $249)
- OLEBR 3-in-1 Charging Stand: $22 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- Best Buy’s Early Deals Event discounts Apple MagSafe accessory bundles and much more
- Lamicall Gooseneck Phone Mount: $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro cases are already on sale for the first time at $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- UGREEN 36W USB Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $13) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREENSD427
- Spigen OneTap/Pro MagSafe Car Mounts now on sale from $24 (Save up to 22%)
- ESR 65W USB-C GaN Charger: $13 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Razer Kishi controller grips for iPhone/Android on sale from $55 (Save up to 32%)
- AINOPE 18W 10000mAh Power Bank: $30 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 13 Pro MagSafe Leather Case sees first Amazon discount to $50
- 2-in-1 Folding MagSafe Dock: $24 (Reg. $32) | Amazon
Wireless Charging Stand: Conveniently charge your Qi-compatible devices at up to 10W without connecting a cable (supports 5W, 7.5W, and 10W wireless output levels). The dual-leg stand provides stable hands-free phone viewing. Dual Fast Charging Outputs: Power Delivery 3.0 output and Quick Charge 3.0 output combine to deliver an optimized charge to your devices at up to 18W.
Fast charge the iPhone 11 Pro up to 50% in just 30 minutes with the PD output
10000mAh Capacity: Fully charge your iPhone 11 Pro 2.6 times, iPad Air (2019) 0.9 times, or Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 1.8 times. Recharge the power bank in just 3.5 hours with an 18W PD charger. The LED battery level indicator shows battery level and charging status at a glance. A dedicated wireless charging indicator ensures correct wireless charging and shows when wireless fast charging is active
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!