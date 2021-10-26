These Eufy and Etekcity HealthKit smart scales start at just $19 Prime shipped (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scale for $19.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $30, today’s 33% discount drops the price back down to the all-time low. Designed to offer more well-rounded insight than the average scale, Etekcity’s Bluetooth-enabled model lets you keep track of your weight, BMI, muscle mass, body fat percentage, skeletal mass, protein, and a plethora of other health and body metrics. And alongside smartphone support, you’ll also find compatibility here with Apple HealthKit, Google Fit, Fitbit, and Samsung Health. Plus, you can create an unlimited number of user profiles so the whole family can keep tabs on their fitness and wellness journeys. Head below for more.

For a slightly more affordable experience, Anker’s Eufy Bluetooth smart scale is available for only $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. That’s down from a $28 going rate, falling just $1 short of the all-time low. Offering over a dozen body metrics like the ones you’d find above, Anker’s eufy smart scale delivers a similar all-around experience to the one you’d find above, just without the added Samsung Health support.

Seeking a more holistic experience? Amazfit’s GTR smartwatch can the fitness tracking going all day long for a low of $70. It features a vibrant AMOLED display and 24-day battery life, as well as 12 built-in sport modes, so you can track your performance in the field as well as when you get home. And at $60 off what it normally goes, for, now is a great time to try it out for yourself.

Use the smart scale’s 13 essential biometrics to guide yourself toward healthy habits and gain detailed insights about the impact on body fat, water weight, muscle mass, BMI etc. BIA technology, 4 high-precision sensors, and auto-calibration give you accurate measurements down to 0.05lb / 0.02 kg. Set personalized health goals and track your progress over days, weeks, and months by viewing data graphs on the free VeSync app to focus on fat loss and maximize your workout routine.

