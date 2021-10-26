Pony Jorgensen 24-inch parallel clamp upgrades your woodworking kit from $28.50

Lowe’s is offering the Pony Jorgensen 24-inch Parallel Jaw Clamps for $29.98 with free in-store pickup. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $28.48. Normally $38, it’s rare that we see discounts on parallel clamps like this with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. Fellow woodworkers will know one thing is always true: you can never have enough clamps. Something many look to for an upgraded experience is parallel clamps, which is exactly what’s on sale today. The jaws stay parallel to ensure that work pieces stay square and don’t warp, bow, or lift while clamping. With a 24-inch reach, you’ll find this clamp is the perfect starting point to expanding your collection. Rated a stellar 4.9/5 stars at Lowe’s. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this 6-pack of Amazon Basics trigger clamps for $17. These won’t provide quite the same experience as the Jorgensen parallel clamps above, but since you’re getting six instead of one for over $10 less, it’s hard to argue with the value offered here.

Don’t forget to check out our DIY tools guide for other ways to up your woodworking game. Most notably, DEWALT’s 5-inch random orbit sander is on sale for $49 right now, which is a pretty big savings when you compare it to the normal $65 going rate. After upgrading your sanding game, be sure to check out the other deals that we have there as well.

Pony Jorgensen 24-inch Parallel Clamp:

The Jorgensen cabinet master bar clamps are ideal for flat panel, box, cabinet, frame and panel doors assemblies or any other project that requires squareness or evenly applied pressure. Large plastic jaws assure the distribution of clamping pressure over large areas. The jaws stay parallel to assure squareness and prevent work pieces from bowing or lifting. Built in clamp stand allows clamps to stand upright for one handed use and easier/quicker sliding head adjustment. The sliding head can be reversed on the bar and the clamp then acts as a spreader. Clamping faces are 3-3/4 In. height and 1-7/8 In. width, high-carbon steel bar is 1-3/16 In. x 3/8 In., screw is 5/8 In. cold-drawn steel with special, smoothly cut acme threads, large easy to grip handle and load limit is 1,500 lbs.

