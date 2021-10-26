Save up to 25% on UGREEN USB-C PD chargers: 100W, GaN, multi-port, more from $12

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its USB-C chargers headlined by the new 100W 4-Port Charger at $79.99 when code UGREENSD424 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at one of the very first discounts to date at 20% off, which undercuts previous mentions by $10 in order to mark a new all-time low. Ideal for topping off everything from a MacBook Pro down to your new iPhone 13, this 4-port charger from UGREEN arrives with a versatile selection of outputs. You’ll find a single USB-A slot which is joined by three USB-C ports that can share the 100W power output. Everything rests within a slim design that can rest up on the desk or nightstand, too. Head below for more from $12.

Other notable UGREEN USB-C chargers:

If you’re looking for some additional ways to outfit your everyday carry, our smartphone accessories guide is packed with discounts so far this week. Today’s roundup delivers some notable markdowns on Qi-enabled power banks and much more from $9.

UGREEN 100W USB-C Charger features:

Put your old power bricks away, UGREEN USB C charger provides an enormous 100W of charging power, which is enough to charge 2 USB-C laptops and 2 smartphones at the same time. Connect a single USB-C device to get a 100W max charge, providing fast and efficient charging for laptops, tablets, phones. Fully charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro in just 1.9 hours.

