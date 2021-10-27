Hide bulky surge protectors with two bamboo cable management boxes: $17.50 (Save 30%)

Baskiss Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the two of its Bamboo Cable Management Boxes for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. With a typical price of $25, today’s deal shaves 30% off and newly marks the second-best offer we have tracked. With all sorts of solutions to hide cables, covering up cords is not very difficult at all. The same cannot be said for surge protectors and other bulky pieces of equipment. Thankfully, these cable management boxes are here to save the day and come in two sizes. One spans 15.9 by 6.2 inches while the other clocks in at 12.6 by 5.3 inches. A white exterior is paired with a bamboo-style lid for an appearance that is both clean and modern.

Put today’s savings to work when you apply them towards an iClever Surge Protector. Thanks to an on-page 30% off coupon, right now you can snatch one of these up for $15 Prime shipped. You’ll get 10 outlets and four 2.4-amp USB ports, leaving you with all sorts of power for a nightstand, desk, and more.

Another deal you may be interested in is this ORIA 76-in-1 Electronics Repair Kit at $9 Prime shipped. With it, you’ll be ready to tackle all sorts of DIY fixes on smartphones, PCs, game consoles, and much more. For even more discounts like this, be sure to have a look at our DIY and outdoor tools guide.

Baskiss Bamboo Cable Management Box features:

Baskiss Cable Management Box Set solves all your cord chaos by neatly hiding unattractive power strips, adaptors and excess cord length from piling up on your floors or cluttering your desk.

With LARGER SIZE (15.9″ x 6.2″) you can store all of your outlet cables in any rooms and keep all your accessory cables always tidy and dust free. 1 MEDIUM SIZE box (12.6″ x 5.3″) is included in the package which gives you more space to storage your extra power cables.

Covered by a customized bamboo lid, the modern color matching fits for most desks. It will instantly add a splash of style to your work space even if it can’t be hidden.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!