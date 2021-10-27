Greenworks takes up to 50% off cordless electric leaf blower bundles in new fall sale

Fall is in full swing now and that almost certainly means having to wrangle up all of those leaves filling your yard. Greenworks today is kicking off a well-timed sale to help make quick work of yard clean up, discounting a selection of its electric leaf blower bundles. Applying our exclusive code 9TO5TOYS takes an extra 12% off the already-discounted items, taking as much as 50% off in total. Our top pick is the Greenworks 48W Cordless Axial Blower at $168 shipped. Down from the usual $300 going rate, you’re looking at 44% in savings and a new all-time low. Head below for more.

Perfect for handling the leaf cleanup through the rest of fall, bringing this Greenworks blower into your outdoor kit is a notable tool for keeping your outdoor space nice and tidy. With a cordless design, it features 140 MPH air speeds alongside 30 minutes of runtime per charge. On top of the actual leaf blower, you’re getting a pair of 24V batteries as well as a dual charger to complete the package.

Though if you’re looking for a more comprehensive package to outfit your lawn care regimen, you’ll want to check out all of the other discounts in today’s Greenworks bundle sale. There are even deeper markdowns to be had on various packages, which include everything from string trimmers to hedge cutters and more.

Greenworks Axial Electric Leaf Blower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!