Ninja’s Foodi NeverStick metal-utensil safe cookware set hits Amazon low at $140

Amazon is now offering the Ninja 5-Piece Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized Cookware Set for $139.99 shipped. Regularly $170, this is $30 off the going rate for a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. The Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware “won’t stick, chip, or flake,” is metal-utensil safe, and can get thrown in the oven (up to 500-degrees) to finish your dishes off like a pro. This set includes three pieces with heavy-gauge 4.5mm aluminum bases alongside glass lids that have a 13-mm thick stainless steel rim and a hard-anodized exterior “that resists scratches like stainless steel.” Head below for more details. 

If you’re not sold on the more premium Ninja set above or you’re just looking for a more complete setup, take a look at the Mueller Ultra-Clad Pots and Pans. This set includes a much more versatile 11-piece configuration at $110 shipped. As opposed to the 3-piece with lids above, you’re essentially getting a complete kitchen pan set in a box with a steamer and much more for even less. 

Just remember, we are also still tracking a deep price drop on Ninja’s regularly $220+ Indoor 5-in-1 Grill and Air Fryer. Now down at $110 shipped, this is a great chance to score a nice indoor grill with built-in air frying, roasting, baking, and more at over $100 off the going rate with a solid 2-year warranty.  You can get all of the details on this offer right here

More on the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware Set:

  • Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware is the cookware that won’t stick, chip, or flake. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature of 30,000°F. Traditional cookware is created at a max temperature of 900°F, so they can rapidly lose nonstick.
  • NeverStick Technology ensures the extremely durable, textured Ninja exclusive nonstick coating is metal-utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day without sticking.
  • Lids, handles, and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500°F. Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats, brown toppings, or bake like you can in cast iron.

