Google’s all-new Pixel 6/Pro smartphones see $299+ off pre-paid bundle discounts

Visible Wireless is now rolling out a pair of pre-paid discounts on Google’s latest smartphones. Right now, the Pixel 6 Pro can be yours for $888 shipped, with the added value of Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series as well as a $200 gift card to a retailer of your choosing. With a total of $310 in savings, you’re looking at the best value out there for anyone not trading in an existing smartphone to score the new release.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

Today’s pre-paid discounts also carry over to the standard Google Pixel 6, which arrives with the same $200 gift card and bundled Google earbuds as the lead deal, just with the $599 price tag. Saving you $299 in overall value, this too is the best offer for those who aren’t trading in a smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 arrives with the Tensor chip under the hood, powering its 6.4-inch 90Hz display. There’s only a dual camera array around back, as the telephoto lens found on the Pro variant has been omitted.

Alongside the added bundle savings, Visible is also giving new customers some added benefits in discounted service for the first month. Automatically applying at checkout, you’ll score the first round of coverage for $25 before returning to the $40 standard rate for the following months. It’s also worth noting that both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will be unlocked to use on any other carries following 60 days of activation on Visible’s network.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

