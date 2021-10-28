Home Depot takes up to 25% off RYOBI outdoor electric leaf blowers, DEWALT chainsaws, more

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is discounting a selection of outdoor electric tools and bundles with up to 25% in savings. Shipping is free across the board and you can even take advantage of in-store pickup at no additional cost on almost the entire lot. Just in time to get your yard in shape this fall, today you can save on a collection of electric tools from top brands like RYOBI, DEWALT, and more. Ranging from standalone leaf blowers for wrangling all of those stray leaves to pole saws and other ways to take care of those hazardous dead tree branches that are just waiting to fall come winter. Everything also comes backed by 4+ star ratings, and you can find all of our top picks down below.

Cordless outdoor electric tools at Home Depot:

Though if you’re mainly after a leaf blower, it’s worth checking out our coverage of this ongoing Greenworks sale. Taking up to 50% off a selection of its cordless electric tools, you’ll be able to cash-in on some of the best prices to date throughout its fall sale.

RYOBI 40V Electric Leaf Blower features:

The unique jet fan design of the RYOBI 40V battery blower optimizes air flow to produce Gas-Like Power at 155 MPH and 300 CFM. The cordless jet fan blower blasts through wet and dry leaves and debris and is ideal for lawns and hard surfaces. Other product features include a variable speed trigger for air speed control and an overall sleek design with a soft grip handle for user comfort. It starts quickly and easily, without the hassle of gas and oil. This RYOBI 40V Blower includes a 40V 4.0 Ah Battery and Charger. 5-Year Limited Tool Warranty, 3-Year Limited Battery Warranty.

