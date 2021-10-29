The BlenderBottle Radian keeps shakes cold up to 24-hours at low of $14 (Save 43%)

-
AmazonHome GoodsBlenderBottle
Save 43% $14

Amazon is now offering the BlenderBottle Radian Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $14.25 Prime shipped. Typically fetching the $25 list price, today’s massive 43% plunge marks a new Amazon low at about $0.50 under our previous mention. Centered on the surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall Whisk, this simple protein shake and meal replacement helper features double-wall insulation to keep your drinks cold all day long. You’ll also note the sizable 26-ounce capacity here, with a dishwasher-safe lid and 100% BPA-free materials. See more below.

If the double-wall insulation isn’t a must, the BlenderBottle V2 should do the trick for only $10. This one sports a 28-ounce capacity as well as the classic BlenderBall Whisk, and for a considerably lower price point. Now, as mentioned above, it’ll only keep your drinks cold for as long as a regular water bottle, but the entire thing is dishwasher-safe for easier cleanup.

Looking for a different morning pick-me-up? Check out this Lavazza espresso maker down to $70 shipped. It’s perfect for crafting and enjoying cafe-style beverages at home without the daily Starbucks expenses and comes complete with a built-in capsule drawer and simple touch controls.

More on the BlenderBottle Radian Steel Shaker Bottle:

  • Double-wall vacuum insulated BlenderBottle, for mixing supplements and smoothies, keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours
  • Features a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall Whisk that mixes when the bottle is shaken, for smooth shakes in seconds
  • 26-ounce capacity (markings go to 18 ounces) offers plenty of room for supplements, meal replacements, or water

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
BlenderBottle

About the Author

Feel like a kid again with GameRider’s Nitro II g...
Razer’s ultra-thin Sphex V3 hard gaming mouse mat...
Apple’s prev-gen. AirPods see early Black Friday ...
Model O- Wireless review: Glorious’ smallest and ...
The original Slinky is a must-have while it’s dow...
Let Amazon ship this modern studio desk to your door fo...
Hands-on with Marshall’s Motif ANC/Minor III earb...
Giant collection of top-tier iOS games now on sale for ...
Show More Comments