The BlenderBottle Radian keeps shakes cold up to 24-hours at low of $14 (Save 43%)

Amazon is now offering the BlenderBottle Radian Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle for $14.25 Prime shipped. Typically fetching the $25 list price, today’s massive 43% plunge marks a new Amazon low at about $0.50 under our previous mention. Centered on the surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall Whisk, this simple protein shake and meal replacement helper features double-wall insulation to keep your drinks cold all day long. You’ll also note the sizable 26-ounce capacity here, with a dishwasher-safe lid and 100% BPA-free materials. See more below.

If the double-wall insulation isn’t a must, the BlenderBottle V2 should do the trick for only $10. This one sports a 28-ounce capacity as well as the classic BlenderBall Whisk, and for a considerably lower price point. Now, as mentioned above, it’ll only keep your drinks cold for as long as a regular water bottle, but the entire thing is dishwasher-safe for easier cleanup.

Looking for a different morning pick-me-up? Check out this Lavazza espresso maker down to $70 shipped. It’s perfect for crafting and enjoying cafe-style beverages at home without the daily Starbucks expenses and comes complete with a built-in capsule drawer and simple touch controls.

More on the BlenderBottle Radian Steel Shaker Bottle:

Double-wall vacuum insulated BlenderBottle, for mixing supplements and smoothies, keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours

Features a 316 surgical-grade stainless steel BlenderBall Whisk that mixes when the bottle is shaken, for smooth shakes in seconds

26-ounce capacity (markings go to 18 ounces) offers plenty of room for supplements, meal replacements, or water

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!