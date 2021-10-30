Teeter’s FitSpine X3 Inversion Table is down to $285 at Amazon, today only (New low, Reg. $449)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table for $284.99 shipped. Down from $449, today’s deal saves 36% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to help provide back pain relief, this inversion table is extra-long and and offers “unmatched comfort and support.” It’s registered with the FDA so you can use it with peace of mind, as well. Simple arm movements can shift your body weight and allow you to transfer between the upright and suspended positions. Head below for more.

Another option is this deep tissue massager that’s on sale for $40 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. This is great to help alleviate deeper muscle strain and stress and can really loosen your body up after a long car ride or long days at work. Just be careful when using products like this as if not handled properly it could hurt more than it helps.

Don’t forget to hydrate while using either product above as that’s the best way to keep your body in tip top shape all year long. Right now the BlenderBottle Radian is on sale for $14, which marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. It can keep your protein shakes cold for up to 24-hours, which is a feature that other shaker bottles just don’t offer.

More on the Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table:

X3 PREMIUM FEATURES: Extra-long, aerospace-grade stainless steel ankle lock handle for easy securing. Stretch Assist and Traction Handles for added stretching options and assistance. Acupressure Nodes provide trigger-point release while Lumbar Bridge supports and focuses traction on the lower back. EZ-Angle tether features preset markings at 20, 40, and 60 degrees.

UNMATCHED COMFORT & SUPPORT: FlexTech Bed with 8-point floating suspension system moves wiht you for greater range of motion and allows for maximum body slide for better decompression. Grip-and-Stretch Handholds in the bed and frame for added stretching options. Patented wrap-around ankle cups for comfortable, ergonomic fit.

PRECISION ROTATION FOR TOTAL CONTROL: It’s easy to do – simple arm movements shift your body weight so you can effortlessly invert and return to the upright position. Easily adjusts to any angle with optional lock-out in full inversion.

