CRAFTSMAN’s large 135-piece Mechanics Tool Set returns to low of $80 (Reg. $139)

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 135-piece Mechanics Tool Set for $79.98 shipped. That’s $59 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Adding this CRAFTSMAN kit to your setup means you’ll have a 72-tooth ratchet in addition to a boatload of sockets, wrenches, and more. Everything fits nicely inside an included case that’s touted as great for keeping your tools safe. This makes it a cinch to keep your workshop tidy so you won’t have to spend much time hunting for whatever tool you need. Snatching up this expansive set ensures you’ll be ready to tackle a large variety of projects going forward.

Want a more well-rounded tool kit instead? If so, the Olympia 89-piece Homeowner’s Tool Set is worth considering at $23 Prime shipped. It offers wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, and the list goes on. Everything is organized in a hard-shell case, helping you keep it all tidy for the next time something is needed.

And if you’re set on having a dedicated mechanics set, but don’t need something as large as the deal above, we recently spotted CRAFTSMAN’s smaller 40-piece kit at $40 shipped. With a price that’s 33% off, this is a great option to consider, but bear in mind that the lead deal above offers quite a bit of added value.

CRAFTSMAN 135-piece Mechanics Tool Set features:

CORROSION RESISTANCE: Socket sets have full polish chrome finish

MINIMAL ARC SWING: 72-tooth ratchets in 3 drive sizes come with socket set metric and standard

INCREASED TORQUE: 6-point sockets set with fastener

ALLOWS FOR EASY TOOL STORAGE: Durable Blow Molded Case

QUICK SIZE IDENTIFICATION: Large Markings

