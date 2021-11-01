OnePlus 9/Pro see early Black Friday discounts to all-time lows at up to $269 off

-
$269 off

Today, multiple retailers are rolling out early Black Friday pricing on the unlocked OnePlus 9 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone, dropping to $799.99 shipped at Amazon. Normally fetching $1,069, you’re looking at $269 in savings, a new all-time low that’s $72 under our previous mention, and likely the best pricing we’ll see all holiday season. Centered around its 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display, OnePlus 9 Pro delivers the brand’s most capable smartphone to date that’s supplemented by 5G connectivity and a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. That’s alongside other notable inclusions like 65W Warp Charge support, responsive gaming thanks to HyperTouch, and a 5-sensor camera array around back graced with Hasselblad seal of approval. Get all of the details in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those pre-Black Friday savings are also rolling over to the new OnePlus 9 128GB Android Smartphone, dropping to $599.99 at Amazon. You’re looking at $131 in savings from the usual price and a discount that’s $50 below previous discounts. This more affordable version of OnePlus smartphone isn’t quite as flagship-caliber as the lead deal, but still arrives with a Snapdragon 888 SoC powering the 6.7-inch 120HZ 1080p display. Other notable inclusions of 5G connectivity pair with 65W Warp Charge and a 5-sensor camera array. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

It’s officially November and the start of a new month is seeing the launch of pre-Black Friday discounts. There are already plenty of ways to save ahead of the massive shopping event at the end of the month, most of which come backed by a price guarantee for some added assurance you’re getting the best deal of the holiday season. Check out everything right here.

OnePlus 9 Pro features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G’s Quad Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app.

