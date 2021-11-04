Amazon Halo Band monitors fitness, general health, and more at $75 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering its Halo Band Fitness Tracker for $74.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer delivers 25% in savings while coming within $5 of our previous mention from back in September and marking the second-best price outside of Prime Day. Delivering Amazon’s first real focus on fitness tracking and health monitoring, the Halo Band arrives with a streamlined design that ditches the screen in order to provide up to 7-day battery life. That’s alongside a myriad of stats including everything from routine fitness metrics and workouts to heart rate, body fat, sleep, temperature, and much more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Amazon’s Halo Band works by itself, but also pairs with a subscription service to help you get the most out of the monitored stats. You’ll score six complimentary months of the service right out of the box, though that’ll begin auto-renewing at $3.99 after the trial period. So if the added insight doesn’t end up being that helpful on your fitness journey, the subscription is something to keep in mind.

A great way to supplement whatever workout regimen you plan on subjecting the Halo Band to, pairing all of the recording with this Bluetooth smart scale that is currently on sale is a good idea. Providing a more holistic look at your health, just $12.50 will let you track weight, muscle mass, and other stats on top of everything else the wearable above can cover.

Amazon Halo Band features:

Halo Band includes access to basic features like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking. Halo Band is swimproof; water resistant to 50M. Membership includes access to full suite of tools, features, workouts, and programs. Free for 6 months. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions. Intensity-based activity tracking, plus an ever-growing library of workouts from experts like Lifesum and SWEAT. Tools to measure, understand and improve your movement health!

