Score an extra pair of Nintendo Joy-Con on sale for $69 at Amazon (Reg. $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers in a variety of colors for $69 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. While you’d normally pay $80, today’s offer amounts to a rare discount at $11 off, matching our previous mention from back in September for one of the best prices of the year. Perfect for supplementing the Switch you already have wrapped up as a Christmas gift for some co-op action or just scoring yourself another pair, having an extra set of Joy-Con is a must for any Switch owner. You’ll find the same split controller design that Nintendo fans should be familiar with, not to mention several different styles for adding a pop of color into the mix.

If you happen to have a Zelda fan on your holiday shopping list, be sure to go have a look at our hands-on review of the Skyward Sword Joy-Cons instead. These may not be on sale, but they rock slick colorways inspired by the recent port of Skyward Sword to Switch.

Speaking of Nintendo’s latest, be sure to go give our hands-on review of the new Switch OLED a look. As one of this year’s most coveted gifts, you can dive into whether or not the refreshed hybrid console is actually worth tracking down to put under the Christmas tree. Though spoiler, there’s a lot to love about all of the enhancements this time around.

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con features:

Introducing Joy-Con, Controllers that make new kinds of gaming possible, for use with the Nintendo Switch system. The versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as One game Controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!