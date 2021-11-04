Turtle Beach’s VelocityOne Flight Control System pre-orders go live, sell out in minutes

Originally announced in July, the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System is finally available for pre-order and is slated to begin shipping on November 15. Designed to work with Windows and Xbox, this flight control system is a must-have for those who want a realistic experience in Microsoft Flight Simulator. With pre-orders opening today, the VelocityOne Flight became one of the company’s fastest-selling gaming accessories of all-time, selling out in just 15 minutes. What can the VelocityOne Flight Control System do now that we have more information? Let’s take a closer look.

Turtle Beach hit it out of the park, and the sales data shows it

Per Turtle Beach’s latest press release, the VelocityOne Flight System became one of the company’s best-selling products in a matter of minutes. There were over 21,000 fans that signed up, with pre-order stock selling out in just 15 minutes.

“VelocityOne Flight pre-orders from our site selling out globally is a wonderful start to our entry into the rapidly growing flight simulation hardware market,” said Juergen Stark, chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “If you were not able to reserve a unit via pre-order, there will be additional quantities available in waves following VelocityOne Flight’s November 14 launch.”

The Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight Control System is poised to become the gold standard for flight simulation hardware. For years, boutique brands (and occasionally Logitech) were the kings of the hill here, but Turtle Beach is entering on solid footing. For comparison, Logitech charges $170 for its G PRO Flight Yoke System on Amazon. This system, however, only includes three thruster controls and no real customizability. Turtle Beach, on the other hand, has four thruster controls, trim, a customizable display, and more for an all-in-one experience.

The other way that Turtle Beach is changing the game here is Xbox compatibility. Now that Flight Simulator 2020 is available on Xbox, it’s time for a new era of simulation accessories compatible with consoles, and not just PCs. We went hands-on with Flight Simulator 2020 on Xbox Series X and found it to be a breathtaking experience, one that would only further be pushed to the next level by having a flight system like the VelocityOne.

Pre-orders are open now for shipping in mid-November, though they’re selling out quick

Direct from Turtle Beach, Microsoft, and Best Buy pre-orders are already sold out for the VelocityOne Flight Control System. However, if you can’t get one through the various retailers, don’t worry, as Turtle Beach says that more inventory is arriving soon for orders to open back up on November 14.

