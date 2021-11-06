Apple’s prev-gen. 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 falls to new low at $849 off, more in Woot’s refurb. sale

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of previous-generation MacBook Pro models in refurbished condition priced from $1,050 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. All models ship with a 90-day warranty. Our favorite deal here is the 16-inch MacBook Pro i9 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $1,949.99. Originally priced at $2,799, Apple’s official refurbished model goes for $2,289 while you can get it new from Best Buy or Amazon for $2,300. Today’s deal not only saves you $849, but also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked.

As one of the higher-end 16-inch MacBook Pro models from Apple’s previous-generation lineup, this laptop boasts some pretty powerful specs. You’ll notably find an 8-core 16-thread 2.3GHz i9 processor here that pairs well with the AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB graphics card that’s pre-installed. Alongside that, there’s 1TB of speedy PCIe storage as well as 16GB of RAM to round out the powerhouse of a package. For I/O, there’s three Thunderbolt 3 ports as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack. It can easily drive multiple displays, and packs a built-in True Tone Retina screen, Touch Bar, and more. Check out our hands-on review to take a deeper dive and then head below for additional deals. Oh, and don’t forget to swing by Woot’s landing page to see all the MacBooks discounted today.

Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub is an absolute must if you pick up any of the MacBook Pros on sale today. Coming in at $35 on Amazon right now, this hub adds the I/O you need back to Apple’s USB-C-based laptop. You’ll find SD/microSD, USB 3.0, 4K HDMI, and charging passthrough available here, which means you’ll only need to carry this hub instead of a bunch of individual dongles.

Be sure to check out our Apple guide for other great ways to save. One notable discount is Apple Watch Series 7 in stainless steel at $719. This is a $30 discount from its normal going rate and matches the Amazon low that we’ve tracked. Boasting Apple’s latest technology, Series 7 introduces a new larger display alongside more processing power for a solid experience all around.

More on Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro:

Expand your view of everything on MacBook Pro thanks to a larger 16″ Retina display with sharper pixel resolution and support for millions of colors. Harness the power of 8-core processors and AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, together with an optimized thermal architecture for groundbreaking performance. Featuring 16GB memory and 1TB of storage. Touch ID and the Touch Bar. And all-day battery life. Designed for pros who put performance above all else, MacBook Pro gives you the power to accomplish anything, anywhere.

